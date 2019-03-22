Stars' Jamie Benn: Piles up shots in loss

Benn finished with nine shots, four blocks and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Colorado.

Quite an eventful night for Benn despite his inability to get on the scoresheet. This contest featured a number of exceptional individual performances between Benn and Tyler Seguin (10 shots) for Dallas, as well as Nathan MacKinnon (nine shots) and Tyson Barrie (eight blocks) for Colorado.