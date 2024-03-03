Benn notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Benn has six assists over his last eight games. While that's not a McDavidian run of playmaking, it's still solid work for Benn, who has struggled to be consistent for much of the 2024 portion of the season. The 34-year-old forward is up to 36 points (13 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 83 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 63 appearances. He'll likely continue to play on the third line, as head coach Pete DeBoer has done little in the way of lineup shuffling this season.