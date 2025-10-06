Benn (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Benn's placement on injured reserve isn't a surprise after he underwent surgery for a collapsed lung in late September, and he's slated to be transferred to long-term injured reserve at some point, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but he's expected to be sidelined for at least the first month of the regular season.