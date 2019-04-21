Stars' Jamie Benn: Play reminiscent of past greats

Benn had three assists in a 5-3 Game 5 win over Nashville on Saturday afternoon.

Benn is coming off his worst offensive full season since his sophomore year (2010-11). But that is all behind him right now. Benn has six points, including five assists, and has been dominant in five games against Nashville. In fact, his head coach Craig Berube has called the Benn - Tyler Seguin - Alexander Radulov line the Legion of Doom. That's heady praise for the trio and Berube would know -- he was a teammate of the original Legion of Doom in Philly. That's Eric Lindros, John LeClair and Mikael Renburg. Wow. Benn has really elevated his game this postseason and will lead the Stars to whatever height they climb. They head back to Dallas for Game 6 with a chance to move on.