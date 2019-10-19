Stars' Jamie Benn: Pockets assist
Benn notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
Benn set up Roope Hintz's opening goal in the second period, but didn't make of an impact in the rest of the game. Fantasy owners have been frustrated to see Benn produce only three points in nine games. He's also managed 19 shots on goal and 19 hits this year, but the 30-year-old is known as a high-scoring player. He'll likely round into form eventually -- you'll just have to ride out the early struggles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.