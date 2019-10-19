Stars' Jamie Benn: Pockets assist

Benn notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Benn set up Roope Hintz's opening goal in the second period, but didn't make of an impact in the rest of the game. Fantasy owners have been frustrated to see Benn produce only three points in nine games. He's also managed 19 shots on goal and 19 hits this year, but the 30-year-old is known as a high-scoring player. He'll likely round into form eventually -- you'll just have to ride out the early struggles.