Benn notched an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Benn is on a modest three-game point streak -- he scored in the two previous contests. He had the secondary assist on Ty Dellandrea's first-period marker Wednesday. Benn continues to impress in 2022-23 with 40 points through 46 contests, his best scoring rate since 2017-18. The 33-year-old forward has added 108 shots on net, 56 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-15 rating while filling a middle-six role.