Stars' Jamie Benn: Point streak reaches six games

Benn recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Sunday's 6-0 win over San Jose.

The helpers improve Benn's point streak to six games (three goals and five assists), and he's now up to 37 points through 40 games for the campaign. He's locked in as a high-end fantasy asset in all settings, and his cross-category contributions only add to his value.

