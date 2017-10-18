Play

Stars' Jamie Benn: Point streak snapped

Benn had his three-game point streak snapped in Tuesday's win over Arizona.

Benn still managed to put six pucks on net, finishing with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, two blocked shots, and a hit. Even in a pointless effort, Benn manages to bring a little something to your roster.

