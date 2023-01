Benn earned a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Benn set up a Roope Hintz tally in the third period, giving the Stars a two-goal lead. The helper extended Benn's point streak to eight games (four goals, five assists). The 33-year-old forward has had a resurgent season on offense compared to recent years -- he's at 36 points (16 on the power play), 87 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-12 rating through 38 contests overall.