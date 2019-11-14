Stars' Jamie Benn: Pointless skid hits five games
Benn was limited to two shots on goal and a hit in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Benn has been held off the scoresheet in five straight games and seven of his last eight. It's part of a more troubling trend that has seen the 2014-15 Art Ross Trophy winner manage just one goal and six points through 19 appearances this year. Benn does have 37 hits and 40 shots on goal, but let's face it -- fantasy owners expect scoring out of the 30-year-old.
