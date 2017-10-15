Play

Stars' Jamie Benn: Points in three straight

Benn scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado.

After going pointless in his first two games, Benn has put up points in three straight games. A rebound by Benn will be critical to the Stars' success this season. So far, so good.

