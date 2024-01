Benn recorded an assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Benn has gone seven games without a goal while adding three assists and 13 shots in that span. The 34-year-old's helper Saturday was his 20th of the campaign, giving him 28 points, 78 shots, 39 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 45 outings. He's nowhere near the pace that saw him produce 33 goals and 78 points last season, but he's on track to top 50 points for the second year in a row.