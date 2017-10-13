Stars' Jamie Benn: Pots first goal of season

Benn netted his first goal of the season in Thursday's loss to the Predators.

It took four games, but the top-line winger is now on the board. The goal came with the man advantage, where Benn has struck for at least 10 power-play goals in each of his previous three seasons. The 28-year-old is a must-own in all fantasy leagues and will look to bounce-back in the goal-scoring department after he failed to hit 30 goals in 2016-17 following a 40-goal season. The lethal sniper now has two points and four PIM through four contests.