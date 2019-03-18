Stars' Jamie Benn: Pots goal in loss

Benn scored an even-strength goal and had four PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver.

Benn has finally got it going in his last 10 games, racking up seven points in that span. The hardnosed center gets it done on both ends of the ice, accumulating 48 points, 121 hits and 63 blocks in 69 games this campaign. The 29-year-old has averaged 2:16 of power-play ice time in his past 10 games, which suggests more points could be coming.