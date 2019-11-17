Stars' Jamie Benn: Pots OT winner

Benn scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Oilers.

It's been a frustrating start to the season for the 30-year-old -- he came into Saturday with only one goal in 20 games thanks to 2.3 percent shooting -- but Benn kept his cool in the extra frame, taking a pass from Tyler Seguin, out-waiting both a scrambling Darnell Nurse and goalie Mikko Kosinen, and sliding a backhander into the net. Benn now has nine points in 21 contests, and this performance could be just what he needed to get going.