Benn tallied two goals, including one on a power play, put two shots on net and dished out three hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over Edmonton.

Benn sparked the Stars' offense Thursday with the opening goal less than 90 seconds into regulation. He later picked up a power-play goal in the third to secure a tally at a man advantage for the second consecutive contest. Overall, the 36-year-old forward has 14 goals, 29 points, 56 shots on net and 62 hits across 43 games this season. The 17-year NHL veteran has been on fire since Jan. 29 with seven goals and 15 points over his last 12 games. He's also covered stat categories in that span with 15 shots on net and 21 hits, proving that he can still play a sizable role on an elite team. He's an excellent waiver-wire pickup in all fantasy formats moving forward.