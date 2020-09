Benn scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

John Klingberg's shot generated a rebound that Benn stuffed home for the go-ahead goal at 19:01 of the second period. It stood as the game-winner. Benn now has two goals, two helpers, 10 shots and 14 hits through four games in the Western Conference finals. He's up to seven tallies, 17 points, 54 shots on net and 67 hits through 20 contests overall.