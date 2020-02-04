Stars' Jamie Benn: Power-play dynamo

Benn recorded two power-play assists during Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Benn had gone 10 games without an assist before collecting two Monday night. He's now up to 13 assists in 2019-20, to go along with 14 goals. Benn also dished out two hits in the win. The Stars' captain hasn't had a great season by personal standards, though, Benn could get hot at any point.