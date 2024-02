Benn netted a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Benn hadn't scored in a month, but he was the first one to strike among the Stars in this tough-luck road loss. The 34-year-old captain entered the contest averaging 15 minutes of ice time per game, which is near a career low, but he's still posted a respectable 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) through 51 contests.