Stars' Jamie Benn: Produces assist in win

Benn notched a power-play helper, five shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

It was a well-rounded game for Benn, who had the secondary helper on Alexander Radulov's game-winning goal. Benn is up to 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists), 107 shots and 104 hits through 41 games. The 30-year-old is on pace for just 40 points, which would be his worst total in a non-lockout year. His first-half struggles can be attributed to his 8.4 shooting percentage, well below his career rate of 13.2 percent.