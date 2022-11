Benn notched two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Benn helped out on tallies by linemates Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea as the Stars' third line provided the team's margin of victory. The 33-year-old Benn has five multi-point efforts in his last seven games, scoring four goals and adding seven assists in that span. For the season, the captain has 10 tallies, 16 helpers, 52 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-8 rating through 23 appearances.