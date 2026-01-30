Benn logged two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Benn had gone a month without getting on the scoresheet, coming up empty in 12 games while missing three contests due to an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old forward has been firmly in a bottom-six role since his return, though he's still a factor on the second power-play unit. Benn has 16 points, 42 shots on net, 42 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 32 appearances this season.