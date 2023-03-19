Benn registered two assists in the Stars' 6-5 overtime win over Calgary on Saturday.

Benn has been on an incredible run lately, contributing seven goals and 20 points over his last 13 outings. As impressive as that is, it's only part of what's been a resurgent season for the 33-year-old. Through 70 appearances in 2022-23, Benn has 29 goals and 67 points. He's blown past his finish of 46 points in 82 games last season, and it's also his highest point total since 2017-18 when he recorded 79 points.