Benn notched a pair of power-play assists, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Benn set up goals by Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson as the Stars' power play went 2-for-3 in the contest. The pair of assists marked Benn's first scoring contribution in five games this year. The 33-year-old has struggled to be impactful on the third line, adding eight shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging just 13:44 of ice time per game.