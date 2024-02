Benn notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Benn helped out on a Wyatt Johnston tally in the first period. The helper snapped a four-game slump for Benn, who is not making much of an impact on offense since the calendar flipped to 2024. He's produced just seven of his 31 points over 20 games since the start of January. The veteran forward has added 93 shots on net, 71 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 56 contests overall.