Benn scored a power-play goal and added three assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Benn reached the 40-point mark on the year with his best outing of the season. He continues to provide veteran leadership on a line with burgeoning stars in Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven -- the trio combined for six goals and 13 points in the win. Benn has added 117 shots on net, 37 PIM, 83 hits and a plus-2 rating over 64 appearances this season. He's earned 10 points over his last nine outings.