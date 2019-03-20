Stars' Jamie Benn: Racks up three points

Benn scored a goal and added two helpers in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

It was a great night for the Stars' big three of Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, who combined for 10 points. Benn is in the midst of a down year, but the three-point output got him to 51 points in 70 games. Benn also has 170 shots and 122 hits, as well as a plus-16 rating.