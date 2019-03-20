Stars' Jamie Benn: Racks up three points
Benn scored a goal and added two helpers in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
It was a great night for the Stars' big three of Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, who combined for 10 points. Benn is in the midst of a down year, but the three-point output got him to 51 points in 70 games. Benn also has 170 shots and 122 hits, as well as a plus-16 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...