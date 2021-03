Benn scored a goal on four shots, supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Benn tallied at 17:54 of the third period and set up Alexander Radulov just 41 seconds later as the Stars tied the game and forced overtime. The two-point effort saw Benn snap his nine-game goal drought. He's up to five tallies, 15 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 21 contests.