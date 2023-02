Benn scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Benn opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the second period. The tally got him back to the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2018-19. The 33-year-old has scored five times and added three helpers over his last 10 games, continuing a strong bounce-back season. He's at 45 points -- one shy of last season -- with 124 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-16 rating through 53 contests on the campaign.