Benn provided a pair of power-play assists and five hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Benn helped out on Roope Hintz's opening tally 9:19 into the game, which was the former's 400th career assist. In the second period, Benn set up Miro Heiskanen's goal. The 31-year-old Benn has 20 points, 87 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-2 rating in 34 contests this year. He has produced 708 points in 848 career outings.