Benn supplied an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Benn set up Jamie Oleksiak for a tally in the first period to reach the milestone. The 700 points break down as 304 goals and 396 assists in 830 career games for Benn. The 31-year-old is up to 12 points, 39 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 17 appearances.