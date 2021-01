Benn (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will play in Sunday's game against the Hurricanes.

Benn has been considered a game-time call for each of the last three games, but he's finally returning to action Sunday. The 31-year-old is coming off a down year in which he produced 19 goals and 20 assists over 69 games. He's looking to get back on track this season, and he'll start out on the top line next to Roope Hintz.