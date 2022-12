Benn earned a milestone assist during a 6-3 loss to the visiting Oilers on Wednesday.

Benn was credited with a secondary helper on Wyatt Johnston's second-period goal, registering his 800th career point in 982 games. The 33-year-old center notched his 342nd career goal against the Hurricanes on Saturday, tying Brian Bellows for second-most in franchise history. Benn, who ranks third in team annuals with 458 assists, extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists).