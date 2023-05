Benn notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

Benn set up Joe Pavelski's third of four goals in the contest, which brought the Stars within one in the third period. The helper was Benn's first point in three games. He has a goal, four assists, 19 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating through seven playoff contests while still playing in a middle-six role.