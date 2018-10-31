Stars' Jamie Benn: Records assist in road win

Benn notched an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The assist ended Benn's six-game pointless drought. The Stars' forward now has nine points on the season and certainly had plenty of opportunities Tuesday night, firing a team-high four shots on goal. No need to panic about the recent dry spell, continue deploying Benn in all formats.

