Benn posted an assist, two shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Benn set up Tanner Kero for the opening tally at 2:55 of the first period. The 31-year-old Benn has racked up four goals and six helpers through 12 games in April. The productive run has him up to 26 points, 100 shots, 59 hits and a plus-11 rating in 41 contests overall.