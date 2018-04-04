Stars' Jamie Benn: Records hat trick in win

Benn recorded a hat trick in Tuesday's win over the Sharks.

Benn scored the go-ahead goal with 3:06 left before tacking on an empty-netter to snap the Stars' seven-game road losing streak. The first-line winger is now up to 32 goals and 74 points in 80 games on the season. The 28-year-old is sporting a plus-17 rating and continues to score at a lethal rate. With 10 goals in his last 13 games, Benn needs to be in your lineup for these final games of the season.

