Benn posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Benn took a shot toward the net that clipped off Roope Hintz and found its way over the goal line. Benn hasn't been on the scoresheet in consecutive games since Nov. 18-20. The 34-year-old is still providing solid offense in a middle-six role with five goals, 13 helpers, 41 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 25 outings. He's added 17 PIM, 23 hits and 19 blocked shots to supply some of his usual physicality.