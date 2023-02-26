Benn logged two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Benn helped out on tallies by Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz in the contest. This was Benn's second multi-point effort in a row, and he has four goals and three helpers through eight contests in February. The 33-year-old is up to 51 points, 138 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-18 rating through 49 games this season. This is the first time he's reached the 50-point mark in the last four campaigns.