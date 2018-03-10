Stars' Jamie Benn: Records two power-play points
Benn scored the game-winning goal and had an assist, both of which came on the power play, during a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Friday.
It hasn't been a particularly great season for Benn on the power play. In the last two seasons, he averaged 14.5 goals and 28 points on the man advantage, but Benn came into Friday with six goals and 17 points on the power play in 2017-18. Perhaps this game will get the Stars going on the man advantage. Benn is having a pretty typical season at even strength, so if he can finish strong on the PP, he could still surpass last season's totals (26 goals, 69 points).
