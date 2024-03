Benn logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Benn has five helpers over his last seven games, but his last goal was Feb. 7 versus the Maple Leafs. The 34-year-old appears to have been energized with youngsters Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven on his wing in recent games. Benn is up to 35 points, 110 shots on net, 83 hits, 35 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 62 appearances in a third-line role.