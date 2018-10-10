Stars' Jamie Benn: Registers one goal

Benn scored one power-play goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Benn was centered in front of the crease when he received a pass from Alexander Radulov and knocked it home to bring the game to 5-3 late in the third period. Benn now has three goals and six points through three games as he looks to get back into the 80-point range, which has eluded him the last two seasons.