Benn notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Benn assisted on goals by linemates Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski during regulation. In overtime, Benn's tripping penalty led to Frank Vatrano's game-winning goal for the Panthers. The 31-year-old Benn has seven points through eight games in April. For the season, the Stars' captain has 23 points, 91 shots on net, 55 hits and 27 PIM in 37 outings.