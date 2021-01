Benn (lower body) did not take pregame warmups and will not play Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Benn has been a game-time call for the last two contests, but he will end up missing both of them with his absence Tuesday. That should allow Jason Dickinson to retain a top-six role with Tanner Kero staying in the lineup. Benn will try to get healthy in time for Thursday's game against Detroit.