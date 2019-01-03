Stars' Jamie Benn: Removal precautionary

Coach Jim Montgomery indicated after the game Wednesday versus the Devils that Benn (upper body) was removed as a precautionary measure, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Benn exited after taking a hit from the Devils' Miles Wood, but it fortunately appears he's avoided a serious issue. Still, it's worth monitoring the star winger's status as Friday's game against the Capitals approaches.

