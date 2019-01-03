Stars' Jamie Benn: Removal precautionary
Coach Jim Montgomery indicated after the game Wednesday versus the Devils that Benn (upper body) was removed as a precautionary measure, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Benn exited after taking a hit from the Devils' Miles Wood, but it fortunately appears he's avoided a serious issue. Still, it's worth monitoring the star winger's status as Friday's game against the Capitals approaches.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...