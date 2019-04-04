Stars' Jamie Benn: Resting Friday

Benn (rest) won't play in Friday's road game against the Blackhawks, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

With a playoff spot locked up, Head coach Jim Montgomery has elected to rest some of his key players. Benn hasn't been his usual dominant self this campaign, accumulating just 52 points in 77 games. Benn could suit up in Saturday's home contest against Minnesota, but for the time being, Valeri Nichushkin should draw into the lineup in his stead.