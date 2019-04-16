Stars' Jamie Benn: Riding four-game point streak
Benn chipped in an assist, five shots and two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in Game 3.
Benn has registered a goal and three assists in his last four games. In the three games in the series, he has 10 shots and seven hits. With only 53 points in 78 regular-season games, it was a rough campaign for Benn, who was also limited to 11 power-play points, but he's turned it around in the postseason.
