Benn notched an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Benn helped out on an Esa Lindell goal in the first period. During his four-game point streak, Benn has put up two goals and two assists. He hasn't recorded a multi-point effort since Dec. 27, but it's been more about consistency than explosiveness for Benn lately. The 33-year-old has 17 tallies, 24 helpers, 108 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-16 rating through 47 contests.