Stars' Jamie Benn: Riding six-game point streak
Benn recorded an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Despite the loss, Benn was able to keep his point streak alive. The Stars captain now has two goals and five assists through the six-game streak. With 15 points in his last 13 games, Benn continues to be a matchup-proof contributor across all categories and leagues.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Picks up two assists in Monday's OT win•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores Stars' lone goal Saturday•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Point streak reaches six games•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Tallies two points•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Tallies three points in win•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Assists on lone goal in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...