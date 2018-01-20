Stars' Jamie Benn: Riding six-game point streak

Benn recorded an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Despite the loss, Benn was able to keep his point streak alive. The Stars captain now has two goals and five assists through the six-game streak. With 15 points in his last 13 games, Benn continues to be a matchup-proof contributor across all categories and leagues.

