Benn scored the game-winning goal and added three assists Monday in a 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Benn was the overtime hero for the second straight game, this time deking James Reimer with 2:16 left in overtime to finish off a 2-on-1 rush with Jason Robertson. Benn also figured in on all three Dallas goals during regulation time, resulting in his first four-point performance since 2015-16. The 31-year-old has 11 goals and 20 assists with a plus-13 rating in 44 games this season.